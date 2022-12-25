Bailard Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,192,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 133,734 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

UNP stock opened at $209.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

