Bailard Inc. Purchases 13,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,084,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

