Bailard Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,697 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MCD opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.