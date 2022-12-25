Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN opened at $266.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.52. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

