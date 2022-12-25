Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 258,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 338,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.47 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

