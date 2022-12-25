Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

BAC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.