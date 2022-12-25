Bank of America Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $49.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

