Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New $7.25 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.35. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,337,942.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,077,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,566,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $4,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 820,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,841,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 32,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $1,337,942.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,077,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,566,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 665,526 shares of company stock valued at $28,488,350. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

