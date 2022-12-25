Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $90.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

