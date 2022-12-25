Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

