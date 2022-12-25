Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,483 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.93% of Open Lending worth $9,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Open Lending had a return on equity of 50.39% and a net margin of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

