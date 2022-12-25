BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.79%.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
