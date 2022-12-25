Bloom Burton Weighs in on Zymeworks Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) – Analysts at Bloom Burton issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zymeworks in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%.
Zymeworks Price Performance
ZYME stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $17.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 13.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 23.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
