Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 1,170 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average is $182.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.