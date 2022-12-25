Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 4,791 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

