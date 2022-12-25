Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

