Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 13,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

