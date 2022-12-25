Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys 1,344 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $78.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $91.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

