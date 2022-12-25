Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in ABB by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABB by 492.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.