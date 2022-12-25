Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

