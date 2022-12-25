Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.10% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 85,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of LSST opened at $23.72 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.