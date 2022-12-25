Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

