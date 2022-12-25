Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $529,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

