Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,045,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 488,527 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 458,308 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

