Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $750,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHD stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

