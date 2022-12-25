Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

