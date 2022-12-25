Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

