Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.79 and a 200-day moving average of $366.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.