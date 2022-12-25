Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.
Shares of DE stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.79 and a 200-day moving average of $366.21. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
