Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes $406,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,271,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14.

