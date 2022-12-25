Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

