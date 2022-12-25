Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 5,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.91 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

Get BOX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.