Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Dana L. Evan Sells 5,000 Shares

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,206.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
BOX stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.91 and a beta of 1.14. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
