Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $281.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -118.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $690.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Oppenheimer cut shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 19.3% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

