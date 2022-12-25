Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $12.70

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CCL opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

