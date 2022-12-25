Brokerages Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Target Price at $12.70

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.88.
CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of CCL opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
