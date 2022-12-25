Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT at $121.94

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 225.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in DexCom by 19.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.42, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

