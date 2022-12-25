Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) PT at $5.25

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 4.9 %

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $623.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $765.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

