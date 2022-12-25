Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $77.35

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.35.

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.