Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $3.75

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
Skillz Price Performance
SKLZ stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.15. Skillz has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Featured Stories
