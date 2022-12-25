Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $106.80

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.10. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $163.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.