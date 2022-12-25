Brokers Offer Predictions for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will earn ($3.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALX Oncology stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after buying an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

