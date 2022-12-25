Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMT) Director Buys C$27,040.00 in Stock

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (KMT.V) (CVE:KMTGet Rating) Director Robert Wares purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$27,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,287,572 shares in the company, valued at C$23,029,537.44.

Shares of KMT stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Brunswick Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

