Bull Oak Capital LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.9% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.72.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

