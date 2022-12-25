CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of CAMP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $153.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $809,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,837.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 673,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,822 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 255,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,682 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

