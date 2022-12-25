Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,095 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 14,040.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the period.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:TAIL opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

