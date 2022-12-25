Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray forecasts that the transportation company will earn $5.45 per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

CNI stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,575,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

