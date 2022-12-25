Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.69.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$102.59 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$103.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$95.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Insiders have sold a total of 9,259 shares of company stock valued at $987,398 in the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

