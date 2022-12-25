Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

