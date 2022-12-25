Centrica plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Centrica in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrica’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centrica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.70) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $4.60 on Friday. Centrica has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

