CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

