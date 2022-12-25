CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

