CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60.

